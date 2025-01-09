Pres. Pezeshkian vows to eradicate poverty, discrimination

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his government is striving to eradicate poverty and discrimination in the country.

President Pezeshkian arrived at Chabahar Konarak Airport in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province on Thursday afternoon for a two-day visit marking his third provincial trip.

Upon his arrival at Konarak Airport, the president stated, “We have come here to closely familiarize ourselves with the issues, facilities, and work processes. Our goal is to eradicate poverty, deprivation, injustice, and discrimination in the country.”

Pezeshkian further emphasized, “Sistan and Baluchestan province is where we should have started. We are committed to putting the country on the path toward growth and development.”

The president and his entourage have several scheduled activities in Chabahar, including attending and speaking to the local community, participating in a meeting of the school construction movement, discussing investment opportunities in Sistan and Baluchestan, and touring the coastal corridor of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

They will also hold a meeting to address issues in the southern province and visit the Negin Makran petrochemical complex, and the city of Tist. Following these engagements, the president will depart for Zabol on January 10, 2025.

While addressing people from various strata in the southern region of the province at Shahid Rigi Stadium, the president remarked, “Our presence in this province for the second time shows the government’s serious commitment to tackling the region’s problems.”

“We have a plan to develop a project focused on the construction and advancement of Sistan and Baluchestan province, as well as all of Iran, with the assistance of both international and domestic experts,” he said.

President Pezeshkian further argued that striving for development without a roadmap is unwise. “We are working to establish this roadmap through a comprehensive development plan,” he added.

