Iran ready to boost political, security, economic ties in region: Top security official

Tehran, IRNA – The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has reiterated Iran’s readiness to enhance political, security, and economic relations among regional countries.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who traveled to Yerevan to strengthen security and political ties with South Caucasus nations, met with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, on Thursday.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed regional issues and underscored the importance of establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus.

Ahmadian outlined Iran’s regional policies, emphasizing its principled opposition to any geopolitical changes in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in political, security, and economic relations between their countries.

Grigoryan, for his part, highlighted Armenia’s interest in expanding its role in the North-South Corridor and leveraging the strategic capabilities of Iran’s Chabahar port.

3266**4354