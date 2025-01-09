Iran strongly protests offensive move by French city mayor

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly protested a French city mayor’s offensive move toward Iranian leadership, characterizing it as a clear violation of international norms.

On Thursday, Majid Nili, the director general of the ministry’s department for Western European affairs, condemned recent posters in a French city that insulted Iran and its senior leadership.

He noted that such a move was a blatant violation of internationally accepted principles and rules, as well as a clear instance of inciting hatred.

The official emphasized the importance of respecting the cultural and religious values of all nations.

Nili mentioned that Iran had formally conveyed its protest to France through diplomatic channels, calling for appropriate measures from the French government to prevent the recurrence of such provocative actions.

