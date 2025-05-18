Iraq’s Kurdistan Region will not be a source of danger for Iran: Barzani

Tehran, IRNA – President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani says the semi-autonomous territory has never been, and will never be, a source of danger for Iran.

Speaking at the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), held at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Barzani said Iran was the first country to take decisive action to combat the Daesh terrorist group in neighboring Iraq.

“One of our key policies is not to allow the Kurdistan Region to become a base for threatening our neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Barzani further noted that following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Erbil, Iraq, “we are witnessing the expansion and development of bilateral relations at all levels.”

He also announced that an expert-level meeting is scheduled to take place soon in Sanandaj, Iran’s Kurdistan province.

Barzani arrived in Tehran late on Saturday to attend the diplomatic forum which is being hosted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The event features 200 delegations, including senior officials from 53 countries.

Iran and Iraq finalized a security agreement in March 2023 in Baghdad, aimed at promoting the security of their shared border.

As part of the agreement, anti-Iran terrorist groups operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region were to be fully disarmed and relocated.

2050**4353