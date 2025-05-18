Date of next round of talks with U.S. will be announced soon, Araqchi says

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the date of the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will be announced soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday, Araqchi said, “We had very good discussions with the Omani foreign minister regarding regional issues, bilateral relations, as well as the ongoing talks with the United States. We reviewed the latest developments, and the next round of negotiations will likely be scheduled soon, though an official announcement will be made once finalized.”

He emphasized that no written document has been received from the U.S.

Iran and the U.S. have held four rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, trying to reach a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Tehran said the fourth round of discussions, which were held in Muscat on May 11, was difficult but useful.

