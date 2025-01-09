Iran condemns US, UK aggression on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the fresh US and UK attacks on infrastructures in three provinces of Sanaa, Hudaydah and Amran in Yemen on Thursday.

He pointed out that these criminal acts cannot undermine the determination of the heroic people of Yemen in their support for and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

"The repeated aggressions by the US and UK against Yemeni infrastructures are committed with the aim of supporting the criminal Zionist regime and in line with the continued genocide committed by the fake regime against the oppressed Palestinians," he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman termed these attacks a flagrant violation of the international law and principles of the United Nations Charter and a clear example of the 'crime of aggression' according to the statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Baghaei strongly condemned the inaction of the UN Security Council regarding the continued genocide in Gaza and the military aggressions of the US, UK and the Zionist regime against the vital infrastructures of Yemen and called and called for serious action by the international community, especially Islamic and regional countries, to stop the occupation, genocide and aggression of the Zionist regime and its supporters against different nations in the region.

Local Yemeni sources told media early on Thursday that the aggressor US-UK coalition conducted new bombardment of Yemen in support of the Israeli regime.

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV reported early on Thursday that American and British aggressor warplanes bombarded areas in the provinces of Al-Hudeydah, Amran, and Sana'a.

Yemeni forces have targeted cargo ships and vessels linked to Tel Aviv and its allies, the US and Britain, in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 46,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s ongoing genocidal war since October 7, 2023.

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen, targeting critical infrastructure, including power stations, seaports, and the international airport in the capital. The air raids have been framed as a response to the operations in the Red Sea

