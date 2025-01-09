Iran congratulates Lebanon's new president, voices eagerness for stronger ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s embassy in Beirut has congratulated Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun on becoming the president of the Arab country, saying Iran is eager to boost its relations with Lebanon.

“We congratulate the election of General Joseph Aoun as the president of our brotherly country, Lebanon, in an atmosphere of comprehensive consensus,” the embassy said in a post on its X account on Thursday.

“We wish Your Excellency success in your mission and look forward to cooperation aimed at strengthening the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon and collaborating in various fields in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and contributes to stability and prosperity in the region,” it added.

Lebanese legislators on Thursday elected Aoun as the new president after two rounds of voting in the 128-member parliament of the small Mediterranean country, putting an end to a two-year-long political deadlock in the country.

Lebanon has been functioning without a formal government since October 2022, when former president Michel Aoun left office.

