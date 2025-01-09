Swiss national charged with espionage commits suicide in Semnan prison: Judiciary official

Tehran, IRNA – The chief justice of Semnan province in Iran has announced that a Swiss national who had been arrested for espionage committed suicide in Semnan prison.

Mohammad Sadeq Akbari said on Thursday that a Swiss national committed suicide in Semnan prison earlier in the day. The Swiss national had been arrested by security agencies for spying, and an investigation into the case was underway, he added.

He further said that efforts to revive the prisoner were unsuccessful.

The Iranian judicial official noted that all evidence from the place where the prisoner was held has been thoroughly reviewed and it has been determined that the death was a suicide.

