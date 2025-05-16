President Pezeshkian tours Tehran International Book Fair

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian tours the 36th Tehran International Book Fair.

During his visit on Friday morning, Pezeshkian said that books should address contemporary social issues and needs.

He added that books are the product of experts in various fields and that people deserve the freedom to choose what they need.

He noted that book can be used as an effective tool for promoting cultural and social conditions.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair, themed “Let’s Read for Iran,” began on May 7, 2025, at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in northern Tehran, and will continue until May 17. Iraq is the Guest of Honor.

