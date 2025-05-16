Iran’s U.N. envoy criticizes disinformation campaigns on war in Gaza

New York, IRNA — Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeed Iravani says false narratives, mainly promoted by Israel and the U.S., on war in Gaza are designed to reverse victim and perpetrator roles.

Iravani made the remarks on Tuesday, during a session in the U.N., on the occasion of Nakba Day, the anniversary of the creation of the Israeli regime on May 15, 1948.

He strongly condemned crimes committed by Israeli against the Palestinian people.

While Israel speaks of peace, it continues to expand genocide and aggression, violate human rights, silence Palestinian voices, and whitewash its crimes in the media, said Iravani.

Despite repeated global demands to halt Israeli aggression, Israel and its supporters continue their violent operations under the illusion of impunity, fueled by deceptive propaganda, he said.

The envoy reiterated Iran’s stance that the Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation and return to their homeland, warning that the spread of deceptive narratives contributes to ongoing displacement and suffering.

As we gather at the meeting, the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, is deliberately attacking hospitals, schools, women, children, U.N. staff, and journalists, which has so far led to the death of about 60,000 people, many more injured and missing, Iravani said.

He termed the actions as genocide and identified the United States as a full accomplice in the crimes.

The senior Iranian diplomat asserted that the atrocities committed by Israel are undeniable and known to international courts and institutions, exposing decades of Palestinian suffering, both physically and psychologically.

7129**2050