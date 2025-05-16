Gharibabadi says Iran and E3 are determined to sustain and make best use of diplomacy

Tehran, IRNA — Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has referred to his meeting with political directors of the three European countries namely France, Britain, and Germany in Istanbul, saying the parties are determined to sustain and make best use of diplomacy.

“I hosted E3 Political Directors in Istanbul. We and Takht-e-Ravanchi exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear & sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday.

“Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make best use of diplomacy,” he added.

“We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue,” he noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced a meeting between senior diplomats from Iran and three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, this week.

According the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the agenda of the meeting was also to continue consultations with Germany, Britain, and France, including on the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

