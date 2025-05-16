May 16, 2025, 10:19 PM
Araqchi: There is no scenario for Iran to abandon its right to enrichment

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ruled out the possibility any scenario in which Iran would give up its right to enrich for peaceful purposes.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes.

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araqchi wrote on his X account on Friday.

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too,” he added.

Araqchi pointed out that the Great Iranian Nation has shown its Power and Fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition.

“We always welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and always reject any diktat,” he concluded.

