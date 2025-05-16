Tehran and Beijing stress expansion of technological cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi, who traveled to Beijing at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Lecheng, has stressed the importance of strengthening technological cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides underlined the expansion of bilateral collaboration, particularly in artificial intelligence, industrial smartification, communication infrastructure development and human resource training.

Hashemi described China as Iran’s strategic partner and ally, underscoring the need to deepen ties following the leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the summit in Kazan, Russia, held from October 22 to 24, 2024.

His visit to China also included tours of exhibitions and digital innovation centers.

Technology diplomacy, as the roadmap for Iran’s technological engagement with the world—particularly neighboring and allied countries—focuses on strengthening the country’s international position in technology, facilitating knowledge exchange, attracting foreign investment, and leveraging global capacities to develop the domestic tech ecosystem.

Referring to the 25-year Iran-China Strategic Cooperation Agreement, Hashemi expressed hope for accelerating its implementation in the ICT sector with a fresh, goal-oriented approach.

Hashemi also highlighted exchanging experiences in the field of e-government and smart services, as well as educational cooperation and training of specialist human resources.

Meanwhile, Li emphasized the historical and friendly relations between the two countries, describing Iran one of the most important regional partners in Beijing and called for the expansion of cooperation in the technological field.

He offered China’s readiness to develop bilateral cooperation and implement the provisions of the five-year strategic cooperation document.

Strengthening technological cooperation not only contributes to the national interests of the two countries but plays an effective role in promoting technological interactions in the region.

