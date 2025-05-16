Parliament speaker calls on Muslims to unite in support of Palestinians

Jakarta, IRNA — Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has urged Muslim countries to stand together against powerful global forces and ensure justice for the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf who has travelled to Indonesia to attend the 19th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC) addressed thousands of worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

Ghalibaf reminded attendees that people in Gaza live in constant fear due to airstrikes, food shortages, and lack of medical supplies.

He quoted Islamic teachings, emphasizing the duty of Muslims to help those in distress.

He urged Muslim countries to stand together against powerful global forces and ensure justice for Gaza.

Qalibaf emphasized that the international community must not allow the continuation of what he described as the largest genocide in history.

Qalibaf arrived in Jakarta early Wednesday as head of a delegation and was greeted by Indonesian officials.

The PUIC Conference, held May 12-15 with the theme “Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience.” features delegates from 38 Islamic countries.

