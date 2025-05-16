Gaza is not a commodity for sale: Hamas

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former health minister in Gaza, has rejected the idea of U.S. President Donald Trump on taking control of Gaza, stressing that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine and not for sale.

According to Saudi media outlet Al-Hadath, Naim said that Gaza is part of Palestine and not for sale, adding that humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be allowed in before any talks with Israel.

He said that Israel must lift restrictions on food and medicine for discussions to move forward.

Trump, speaking at a business forum in Qatar, repeated his plan to transform Gaza, saying there is nothing left to save in Palestinian territories.

His idea was first introduced in February 2025 and faced strong international criticism, with Palestinians, Arab nations, and the U.N. warning that it could lead to ethnic cleansing.

Trump had also suggested moving the people of Gaza to neighboring countries, but the plan was rejected by Egypt, Jordan, and international groups.

His latest statements have reignited global concerns about the U.S. intentions in Gaza.

7129**2050