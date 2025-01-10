Israeli military vehicles blown up in northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Several Israeli military vehicles were destroyed in a minefield in Gaza, as fighters from the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, launched an attack against the regime’s forces in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The al-Quds Brigades released footage showing their fighters planting anti-tank bombs along the path of Israeli military vehicles in the Jabalia refugee camp area, located in northern Gaza.

The video captured the precise moment when the Israeli vehicles, having been lured into the minefield, detonated the explosives.

The footage also highlighted the moment of detonation, showing one of the vehicles being severely damaged and engulfed in flames after the blast.

