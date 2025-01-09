Iran Army will receive 1000 new strategic drones

Tehran, IRNA—Iran’s Army has announced the impending addition of 1,000 strategic drones to its forces, boosting the country’s defense capabilities.

According to a report from the Iranian Army’s public relations on Thursday, these drones, designed and produced by the Army in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, are set to join the Army in the coming days.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, emphasized the ability of the Army’s Ground Forces to acquire advanced military equipment and weaponry.

He highlighted that the new weaponry has four essential capabilities: long-range, precision, intelligence, and network orientation, which will be used to counter threats.

Iran has significantly advanced its drone capabilities in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in unmanned aerial technology in the region and beyond.

