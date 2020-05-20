Quds compass for Islamic Ummah to confront Zionist regime, Palestinian activist says

He termed the World Quds Day as the day of confrontation with the oppressors, noting the unity of the Islamic Ummah is effective to stand up to Israeli occupation on the last Friday of Ramadan put the lives of Muslims and believers on the right path to recognize the foes.

He described the Zionist regime as the enemy of the Islamic Ummah, adding that the Day plays a leading role in weakening the Zionist regime and hindering its growth.

He thanked the positive stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance of the Palestinians.

He reiterated that the efforts to liberate Quds and break the siege of Gaza must continue, particularly as major rallies on the occasion pursues.

Quds is city embracing one of the holiest Muslim monument – al-Aqsa Mosque – as the first Qibla of Muslims and the place wherefrom the Holy Prophet began his spiritual journey, Mi'raj. The people of Palestine, under siege by the Zionists, are looking forward to the help of world Muslims to reclaim Quds. The Last Friday of Ramadan month has been name the Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Revolution in Iran, to mark the awakening of Muslim world to free Palestine and Quds, in particular.

