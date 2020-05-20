Assembly of Experts urges Muslims to oppose normalizing ties with Israel

Quds Day reminds us of the initiative of Imam Khomeini, Father of the Islamic Revolution, manifestation of Islamic Ummah's power in support of the oppressed in the world, especially Palestinians and expressing hatred against Arrogance Front and the Zionist regime of Israel, the statement reads.

Undoubtedly, Quds Day is the day of God's definite promise on fall of the United States and the Israeli occupiers in the region, and it will surely be achieved through jihad and the resistance of the Islamic Ummah, it added.

The Islamic states should stand up against the policy of normalizing ties with the usurper Zionist regime, support brave Palestinians and remove the illegitimate regime and the cancerous tumor from the Islamic World.

Quds day, as a unique occasion for Muslims around the globe, is the last Friday of Ramadan month, an initiative by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Quds city, the first Qibla of Muslims, was occupied by the Zionists in 1948 and taken from its real owners – Palestinians.

Palestinians from its first stage expressed indignation and the Muslim World rejected such inhuman conspiracy along with the freedom-loving people around the world. In this regard, Iranian people made the cause of liberation of Palestine the highest priority among their ideals after the Islamic Revolution victory. Iranians demonstrate every year on Quds day.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

