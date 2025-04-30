Vice president says Iran is ready to renovate Sudan’s industry

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has stressed strengthening ties with Sudan and expressed Iran's readiness to collaborate on industrial renovation in Sudan.

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Minister of Industry of Sudan Mahasin Ali Yagoub, Aref expressed hopes for peace and stability Sudan.

The resumption of embassies’ activities over the past year heralds developing relations, he added.

We are ready to expand all-out ties with Sudan, he noted and appreciated Sudan’s cooperation in regional and international issues, especially on the issues of the Islamic world, including Palestine and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese minister said that her country's infrastructure has been bombed, and the people of Sudan have suffered greatly, calling for Iran's support to overcome these challenges.

She is in Iran to participate in the Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference being held April 27 to May 1, 2025.

