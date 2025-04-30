Group of Friends in Defense of U.N. Charter sympathizes with Iran over deadly port blast

New York, IRNA – Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in a statement has sympathized with Iranian government and nation as well as the families of the victims of the deadly huge blast in Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

“The Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations extends their sincere condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the wake of the unfortunate explosion that occurred on 26 April 2025, in Shahid Rajaee Port, in city of Bandar Abbas, south of Iran, which led to tragic loss of life of dozens, while leaving hundreds injured,” the statement reads.

“The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations is deeply saddened by the loss of life and the injuries sustained, and conveys its thoughts and prayers with all those who mourn the loss of their loved ones," it added.

The group also extended its heartfelt wish for a swift and full recovery for those who were wounded.

A powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, 2025, after a fuel tanker detonated. The explosion triggered a large fire, which was put out earlier today.

The Committee to Investigate the Causes of the blast incident in Shahid Rajaee Port said on Monday that the reason for the blast and the inferno was "failure to observe safety and passive defense standards."

It said that there have been discrepancies in some cases, and the security and judicial bodies are seriously seeking to identify the wrongdoers.

Determining the cause of this incident requires a thorough and fully-fledged investigation of its various aspects, which, due to expert requirements, requires technical and laboratory processes; however, without wasting time, its implementation steps are being pursued and the final results will be revealed to the public as soon as possible, the committed concluded.

