Foreign ambassadors and diplomats in London pay tribute to victims of Bandar Abbas port blast

London, IRNA – Several ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of foreign countries paid tribute to the victims of the tragic fire at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran by visiting the Iranian Embassy in London and signing a memorial book dedicated to those who lost their lives.

Iranian Ambassador to Britain Ali Mousavi welcomed the foreign representatives and received their messages of condolence and sympathy addressed to the Iranian government and people.

According to a statement by the embassy, the memorial office will be open for two days (April 29 and 30) to honor the victims of the tragedy.

Earlier, the embassy shared a message on X, expressing condolences to the bereaved families. “We offer our condolences to the noble Iranian nation for this heartbreaking incident in Bandar Shahid Rajaee and pray to God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and grant a speedy recovery to the injured,” the post read.

The embassy also said that its flag had been lowered to half-mast.

A powerful explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, triggering a large fire that was finally extinguished two days later.

Officials in Hormozgan Province, where the port is located, reported on Monday that the fire had been fully contained. They also confirmed that the death toll from the explosion and subsequent inferno had risen to 70.

2050**4353