Shooting in Sweden claims lives of three individuals

Police forces stand at the scene after a shooting incident in central Uppsala, Sweden, on April 29, 2025.

Three people have lost their lives in a shooting incident in Uppsala, Sweden.

A shooter opened fire at a hair salon near Vaksala Square in Uppsala, Sweden, on Tuesday, killing three people.

The police announced that they had received calls about noises sounded like gunshots in the downtown area of the city, located nearly 60 kilometers north of the capital, Stockholm.

The shooter managed to flee on a scooter, prompting a significant police response, including a helicopter search and the temporary suspension of train services in the vicinity. There is currently no indication of the shooter’s motive.

The shooting took place just before the Walpurgis Spring Festival in Uppsala. This year’s festivities are dominated by fear.

Authorities declared that one victim was under investigation for a potential gang-related attack, highlighting rising concerns over gun violence and gang activity in this country.

This incident follows another shooting at an adult education center in the Swedish town of Orebro in February, resulting in the deaths of 10 people.

