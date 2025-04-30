Apr 30, 2025, 11:24 AM
IRGC Navy’s new missile-launching vessel can hit 116 knots: Commander

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri

Rear Admiral Tangsiri said the IRGC Navy is in possession of a domestically built missile-launching vessel capable of reaching speed of 116 knots.

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy now possesses a domestically built missile-launching vessel capable of reaching the speed of 116 knots (215 km/h), says the force’s commander.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Persian Gulf Day on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the new vessel has successfully passed all technical and specialized tests.

“We have built a missile-launching vessel with a speed of 116 knots,” he said. “In the IRGC Navy, we build our own vessels, missiles, drones, and sub-surface systems.”

Tangsiri emphasized the IRGC Navy’s determination to safeguard the Persian Gulf, saying, “We will work day and night to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf.”

Recalling the pre-Islamic Revolution era, he noted that Iran once depended on an American company for even small fishing boats.

“We have built the Shahid Soleimani vessel with the most advanced technology,” he said, adding that the warship can sail 5,000 nautical miles non-stop in international waters.

National Persian Gulf Day, observed annually on April 29 or 30, commemorates the expulsion of Portuguese colonial forces from Iranian islands by Iranian forces.

