Araqchi: U.S. provocative actions call its seriousness in talks into question

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that provocative actions by the United States during the indirect negotiations with Iran could undermine Washington’s credibility and seriousness in the talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araqchi said hostile actions by Washington would definitely send a negative message. “When the other side takes provocative steps during negotiations, it can cast doubt on their seriousness.”

On Iran’s red lines, he said, “Our red lines are completely clear and have been communicated to the American side.”

He also noted that while no specific timeframe has been set for the negotiations, Iran is not interested in drawn-out discussions.

“We are not after wasting time, and we believe the other side shares the same intent,” he said.

Iran and the U.S. have held three rounds of indirect negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against the country. Both sides have described the talks as productive and positive.

Commenting on the European powers’ role in the negotiations, Araqchi said such a role has diminished due to the misguided policies of the three European countries involved, namely France, Britain, and Germany.

“We are not in favor of this reduced role and are therefore prepared to hold the next round of talks with them in Rome,” he added.

The foreign minister also criticized recent statements by European officials as unconstructive and said such remarks are among the factors that have contributed to their waning role in the process.

Regarding Iran’s frozen assets abroad, he said lifting the related sanctions must be part of the negotiations so that the country would be able to access its funds.

