Iran's secretary of Supreme National Security Council to attend BRICS security meeting in Brazil

Tehran, IRNA -- Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), arrived in Brazil on Wednesday to take part in a security meeting among member states of the BRICS group. He is scheduled to consult with BRICS members on security arrangements.

Ahmadian is also set to hold both bilateral and multilateral talks with other representatives of the BRICS group on security, political, and economic cooperation, as well developments in the West Asia region.

Brazil holds the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2025, thus hosting the organization’s conferences this year.

The founding members of the organization are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Indonesia joined the BRICS group as well. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria were announced as partner countries of the group.

The international organization of emerging economic powers, known as BRICS, was established in 2009 to represent the Global South in multilateral organizations and to strengthen cooperation among developing and emerging countries.

