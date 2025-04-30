Senior Mossad spy executed over role in espionage and terrorist operations

Tehran, IRNA – A senior spy working for the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency has been executed after being convicted of espionage and supporting terrorist operations in Iran.

According to the Judiciary’s media center, the individual, identified as Mohsen Langar-Neshin, was hanged on Wednesday morning following a full legal process, including trial, appeal, and final confirmation of the verdict by Iran’s Supreme Court.

He was charged with “moharebeh” (waging war against God) and “corruption on earth” due to his espionage activities for the Israeli regime, which included the assassination of IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.

According to the Judiciary, Langar-Neshin began working with Mossad in late 2020 and carried out his first mission three months later, after receiving advanced espionage and operational training.

Over two years, he provided broad logistical and technical support for Mossad-linked terror operations inside Iran, including during the assassination of Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.

Langar-Neshin was also involved in logistical planning for an attack on a Defense Ministry-affiliated industrial center in Isfahan, securing communications tools for Mossad agents, purchasing and modifying vehicles for operational purposes, transferring funds from Israeli officers to agents inside Iran, and renting safe houses across multiple provinces.

The Judiciary said his involvement was confirmed through a range of intelligence and technical evidence, including the use of a secure communication platform known as “Red Windows.” The convict reportedly confessed in detail during both preliminary investigations and in court.

Langar-Neshin also met with senior Mossad officers in Georgia and Nepal and received direct assignments.

Despite being highly trained in espionage and covert operations, he was ultimately tracked and arrested by the Intelligence Ministry’s operatives, who also dismantled his support network.

