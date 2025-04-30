Iran calls for swift implementation of bilateral deals with Iraq

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has stressed the need to expedite and complete the implementation of all agreements signed between Iran and Iraq, given the political will of both sides.

He was speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Hazem al-Khalidi, an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, who was visiting Iran at the head of an economic and trade delegation to attend the 7th Iran Expo 2025.

Takht-e-Ravanchi welcomed the shared interest of both sides in expanding bilateral ties and described strengthening relations with neighboring countries, especially Iraq, as a priority of Iran’s foreign policy.

He expressed hope that joint projects, particularly the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, would move forward and reach completion soon.

Al-Khalidi, for his part, presented an update on the progress of joint projects and dossiers, especially in infrastructure and transportation. He reaffirmed Iraq’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

4354**9417