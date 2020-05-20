Iraqi cleric says Iran Leader draws attention of international community to plight of Palestine

Amir al-Bayati told IRNA on Wednesday that Ayatollah Khamenei's view on the issue of Palestine is in line with Imam Khomeini's, the founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day in order to keep the issue of Palestine alive forever, the Sunni cleric said.

All in East and West should know that Palestine and Quds Day are not forgettable questions although certain Arab rulers have put those questions aside, he added.

Although Nakba Day (May 15) is a black day for Muslims as it remembers all the occupation of the Palestinian lands by the Zionist regime of Israel, the International Quds Day is a day of hope as it raises the spirit to regain the Holy Quds and make Palestine free, the cleric noted.

Although International Quds Day rallies have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new campaign has launched to wave the flag of Palestine from the mosques, Islamic centers, houses and cars and let the photos go viral on the internet to renew allegiance with Imam Komeini movement and show hatred towards the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Each year, Islamic countries stage rallies on International Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

Supreme Leader is to address the International Quds Day on May 22.

