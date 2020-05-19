Palestine supporters in Pakistan urge further strengthening of anti-Zionist front  

On the eve of International Day of Al-Quds different programs were held in Pakistani capital of Islamabad to highlight the issue of Palestine and express solidarity with the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Speakers at Himayat-e-Mazlumeen conference organized by ‘Such’ media group expressed unwavering support for Palestinians and demanded the international community to intervene to stop the bloodshed in Palestine.

They stressed that the struggle against the occupation of the land of Palestine and the annihilation of the Zionist regime must continue with greater force.

They highlighted the oppression of the Palestinian people in Gaza by the Zionist regime.

Renowned scholar and member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi on the occasion urged the Muslim world to unite in the fight for the rights of the oppressed Palestinians who are subject to gross human rights violations by the illegal Zionist regime.

He added that World Quds Day is a symbol of unity among Muslim countries against aggressors and usurpers.

The scholar praised late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini for declaring last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the Quds Day to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He said that Muslim rulers have not fulfilled their reasonability towards the cause of Palestine.

He stressed the need to monitor the current situation after the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Palestine and Kashmir, emphasizing that the Islamic world and the friendly nations must work for the rights of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir.

Expressing his views, Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Dr.Qibla Ayaz said the Zionists today have expanded their occupation and proved that the leaders of this usurping regime continue to conspire against the Muslims and continue their evil deeds.

He praised the political and religious groups in Pakistan for condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime and for continuing their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

During another conference organized by Palestine Foundation of Pakistan the speakers condemned the Zionist regime's actions and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

They said the Palestinians were deprived of their land and are not allowed to return to their homeland, which is their legitimate and legal right.

Speakers noted this land belongs to Palestinians and no one has the right to claim possession of the land of Palestine.

They went on to say the so-called Muslim rulers of some regional states have supported the usurper Zionist regime which has escalated the problems of the Palestinian people.

Head of Al-Baseerah Trust, Saqib Akbar, said, 'We will not leave the cause of Palestine.'

He added that Hamas is the true representative of the people of Palestine. “We support the stance of Hamas,” he said.

He said the so-called Islamic military alliance is just thinking of bloodshed and is not aimed at defending the Palestinian people.

Saqib Akbar said the people of Pakistan, as well as the freedom-loving nations of the world continue to support their Palestinian brothers.

The speakers strongly condemned the so-called "Deal of Century" while regretting the role of the Arab countries towards the Palestinian nation.

