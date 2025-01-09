Pezeshkian doubles down on ‘national unity’ as key to Iran’s development

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that national unity, the cornerstone of his administration’s policy, is essential for the country’s development.

During a ceremony titled “National Dialogue for National Unity” on Thursday, Pezeshkian called for efforts “to implement justice and fairness in society.”

“When we act unjustly, we fail to uphold justice in our society,” the president added.

Pezeshkian reiterated that his government is responsible for serving the people and must avoid any actions perceived as confrontational or oppressive toward the public.

The president stressed the need for consensus to foster national unity and solidarity, noting that excessive demands will lead to an infringement upon the rights of others.

Discord arises when egotism and totalitarianism prevail, he warned.

He emphasized that the current state of affairs in the country does not match the dignity of the Iranian people. “We are no less than our neighboring countries. I believe we should move forward as much as possible.”

“We need to instill this mindset in our people and youth,” the president said. “Our people can be the vanguard; we must provide a platform for them.”

