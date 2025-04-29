Hamas: Continued use of starvation by Israel as a weapon is a war crime

In an official statement, the Islamic Resistance Movement described the continued use of starvation against the people of Gaza by Israel as a war crime and a clear disregard for international judicial institutions.

According to Al-Aqsa Network, the Hamas movement, in a statement referring to the continued severe siege of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime, emphasized that the systematic use of starvation as a weapon against civilians by the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not only a clear war crime, but also a disrespect for international law and human rights institutions, including the International Court of Justice.

The statement said that for 60 consecutive days, the "fascist occupying army" has blocked the entry of food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza by closing all crossings and by continuing the bombardment, bringing the famine crisis in the region to a catastrophic stage. "These actions are part of a genocidal war aimed at destroying all aspects of life in Gaza."

The Palestinian resistance movement also cited recent revelations by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philip Lazarini that the occupation is using agency employees as human shields during their arrest, saying they further expose the brutality of the Israeli entity, which has entirely abandoned humanitarian values and engaged in criminal conduct at all levels.

Hamas called on countries worldwide and United Nations institutions to stand by the values of humanity and justice.

The movement further made an urgent appeal to Arab and Islamic nations as well as to free peoples around the world to take immediate action in support of Gaza.

