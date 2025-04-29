IRNA’s CEO calls for concerted efforts to ‘empower’ media in Iran

Khorramabad, IRNA—Managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Hossein Jaberi-Ansari says the media play a critical role in shaping international political disputes, while calling for concerted efforts to “empower” the media sector in Iran, which he says faces shortcomings despite being extensive in reach and scope.

“A major part of disputes and conflicts unfold within the realm of media, yet there exist fundamental flaws in this area, and we still have shortcomings,” Jaberi-Ansari said at a media conference in Lorestan province.

He dismissed the notion that Iran lacks sufficient written, visual, or audio media outlets, pointing out that approximately 50 news agencies are officially registered in the country.

“Our media outlets have not been particularly responsive to this deep and extensive [global] dispute, even though the number of media outlets in Iran is not insignificant compared to the rest of the world,” he said.

Jaberi-Ansari criticized the Iranian media’s heavy reliance on direct advertising, describing it as the least effective and most off-putting form of communication.

“Media is inherently tied to modern life, and if audiences are convinced by the issues presented, it shows we have fulfilled our mission. Otherwise, we have not succeeded,” he added.

He called for a concerted effort to empower the country’s media sector.

