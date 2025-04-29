Operations are back to normal at blast-hit Shahid Rajaee Port: Official

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Acting director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Saeed Rasouli says loading and unloading operations at Shahid Rajaee Port are proceeding without disruption following a deadly explosion and subsequent fire.

While expressing sympathy with families of the victims, Rasouli said on Tuesday that 26 ships were currently docked at the port and all maritime operations were being conducted in accordance with safety protocols.

The official added that the blast had occurred in a section of the port’s container storage area, adding that the remaining terminals and yards were functioning normally and were secure.

He said that the governor of Hormozgan is supervising an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Reconstruction efforts in the damaged area have already begun, he said.

Authorities said on Monday that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. The explosion, which took place on Saturday, claimed the lives of 70 people and injured over 1,000.

