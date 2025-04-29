U.N. chief says Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has gone ‘beyond imagination’

New York, IRNA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated to “beyond imagination.”

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council open debate on the Middle East on Tuesday, Guterres said that nearly 2,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since March 18, when Israel resumed airstrikes on the enclave.

Condemning Israel’s complete blockade of food, fuel, medicine, and commercial supplies into Gaza, Guterres said that Israel is depriving more than two million people of lifesaving relief.

“Aid is non-negotiable,” he said, adding that “Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them.”

“Gaza is—and must remain—an integral part of a future Palestinian state,” he emphasized.

Turning to the situation in Lebanon, Guterres said Israel must respect the ceasefire and the country’s territorial integrity.

9341**4353