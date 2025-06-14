Armed Forces begin new round of punitive strikes on Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The Armed Forces have begun a new round of punitive strikes on targets inside Israel in an anticipated wave of retaliation.

The strikes began late on Saturday local time in Iran. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a press release that the strikes were part of “Operation True Promise 3,” and involved the launch of missiles and drones toward Israeli targets.

Sirens sounded across Israel, and Israelis were advised to rush to bomb shelters across the occupied territories.

As with the previous rounds, footage often captured by Israelis using their cellphone cameras began to flood social media, showing streaks of light from the Iranian missiles in the skies over Haifa and Tel Aviv. Panicked Israelis can be heard shrieking as the Iranian missiles cause massive explosions on impact.

Reports say Haifa’s oil refinery was successfully targeted. Israel targeted Iranian energy infrastructure earlier on Saturday.

Almost two hours later, the I.R.G.C. said in a new press release that sites producing fuel for Israeli fighter jets and other energy infrastructure had been hit.

Earlier rounds of Iran’s punitive strikes caused massive destruction in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Meanwhile in Tehran, the Israeli regime hit an oil depot in a western neighborhood, causing a fire. The Oil Ministry announced that a fuel tank was also targeted in southern Iran but didn’t provide more information.

The I.R.G.C. said in its second press release that Iranian air defenses had intercepted three Israeli cruise missiles, 10 drones, and dozens of quadcopters in areas affected by Israeli aggression.

(This is a developing story)

