Tens of thousands mark Eid al-Ghadir in Tehran despite Israeli aggression

Tehran, IRNA — Tens of thousands of citizens in Tehran joined nationwide ceremonies to mark Eid al-Qadir and show solidarity with the government and Armed Forces amid war with Israel.

Residents in Tehran participated in a ceremony dubbed the “10-Kilometer Qadir Celebration” on Saturday.

Hundreds of temporary stalls were set up on a designated path in Tehran to host the public.

The marches are a symbolic show of unity and resolve. This year’s observance bore a particularly solemn tone, as attendees paid tribute to Iranian martyrs killed in Israeli strikes. People vocally condemned Israel.

Overnight on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself.

