Israel attacks Iranian energy infrastructure

Bushehr, IRNA – The Israeli regime has reportedly conducted strikes against two natural gas installations in southern Iran, escalating the war to a new level.

On Saturday evening local time, one small Israeli drone hit a section of the South Pars Gas Condensate Field, causing an explosion and a fire.

South Pars is a mainly offshore facility but has a number of onshore sections as well. In the Saturday Israeli strike, an onshore section of the field in its Phase 14 was targeted.

Gas production was briefly halted at the site as a result of the attack, but according to local reports, the fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to other areas.

Another small Israeli drone attacked Fajr-e Jam natural gas processing field, in eastern Bushehr Province.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory overnight on Friday. Air defense systems and nuclear energy sites were targeted in a first wave of strikes. Attacks also targeted top Iranian military officials.

Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Attacks on the energy infrastructure significantly ratchets up the conflict.

