Israel’s backers seeking to justify Zionist aggression against Iran: Foreign Ministry sokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Israel’s backers and apologists are trying to justify Israeli strikes against Iran.

“This is an egregious act of aggression. Period.” Baqaei wrote on his X account on Saturday in reaction to the inaction of certain countries in the world in the wake of Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Appalling to see Israel’s backers and apologists trying to spin this blatant aggression as justified,” he said.

The official said that “They're reducing themselves to willing accomplices in the grave crimes Israel commits daily.”

Overnight on Friday, Israel began rounds of strikes in and near Tehran, as well as Natanz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Arak, and Shiraz, among other places.

In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

