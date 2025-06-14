Jun 14, 2025, 7:54 PM
Iran shoots down another F-35 fighter jet belonging to Israel: Army

File photo shows F35 aircraft

Air Defense Forces shot down another fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime, amid the continued exchange of fire between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Tehran, IRNA – Air Defense Forces have shot down another fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime, amid the continued exchange of fire between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said in a statement on Saturday that its Air Defense forces had successfully struck and destroyed another F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime over the western part of the country.

It also noted that the fate of the pilot remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

