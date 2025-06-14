Iran shoots down another F-35 fighter jet belonging to Israel: Army

Tehran, IRNA – Air Defense Forces have shot down another fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime, amid the continued exchange of fire between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said in a statement on Saturday that its Air Defense forces had successfully struck and destroyed another F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime over the western part of the country.

It also noted that the fate of the pilot remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

2050