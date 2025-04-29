Apr 29, 2025, 3:30 PM
22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in northern China

A screengrab from a video captures a restaurant engulfed in flames in Liaoyang, northern China, on April 29, 2025.

The blaze erupted shortly after noon on Tuesday, with images from the scene showing flames shooting from windows and doors.

A fire swept through a restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang, claiming the lives of 22 people and injuring three others, authorities said.

Investigators have yet to determine what sparked the fire, but industrial accidents of this nature are not uncommon in China.

Liaoyang, located in Liaoning province, lies within China’s “rust belt.”

Authorities have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

