Chinese president offers condolences to Iran on deadly port explosion

Tehran, IRNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing condolences over the deadly explosion at Shaheed Rajaee Port, a major economic hub in southern Iran.

In his message on Tuesday, President Xi said he was shocked by the heavy death toll and damage caused by the explosion.

He sympathized on behalf of the Chinese government and nation with the families of the victims, the injured, and residents of the affected areas.

A day earlier, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had also extended a condolence message to Iran.

Iraqi prime minister extends condolences

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani also called President Pezeshkian on Tuesday and expressed his deep regret over the tragic explosion that caused hundreds of casualties and huge damage on Saturday.

He extended his condolences to the president, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian people.

Al Sudani prayed for the souls of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

The cause of the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port remains unknown and is still under investigation. At least 70 people were killed in the incident, six people are still missing, and more than 1,000 people were injured.

9341**4353