Iran and Niger sign cooperation document

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Niger signed a cooperation document during the third meeting of the Iran-Niger Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The commission was convened on the sidelines of the Iran Expo 2025, the seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which kicked off in Tehran on Monday.

Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade; Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Trade Development Organization of Iran; and Sahabi Oumarou, Niger’s oil minister, were in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, Atabak said that after a 13-year hiatus, the Iran-Niger Joint Cooperation Commission had been reactivated. “We hope to enhance economic relations between our two countries through this cooperation document,” he added.

Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized that extensive negotiations had taken place over the previous two days, during which experts reviewed and exchanged various provisions of the Iran-Niger cooperation document.

He further said that the participating experts had agreed to continue cooperation between Iran and Niger across multiple sectors.

