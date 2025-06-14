Envoy to U.N. says Iran’s response to Israeli regime’s attack will be lawful and decisive

New York, IRNA – Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says Iran’s response to Israeli attacks will be lawful, proportionate, and decisive.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Iravani explained that the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting reviewed the Israeli regime’s brutal and criminal attacks against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli regime’s illegal and terrorist attack on Iran without any ambiguity,” he said.

The Israeli regime, as the most lawless and violent entity in the world, has committed these savage attacks with full intelligence, operational, and political backing from the U.S. administration, he added.

According to Iravani, Iran has suffered systematic assassinations of senior officials, scientists, and innocent civilians—acts constituting gross violations of humanitarian norms.

Such an attack is not only a violation of the United Nations Charter, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Statute, and the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but is a direct threat to regional and global peace, he said.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

