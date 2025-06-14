Latest round of Iran’s missile attack triggers sirens in occupied territories

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media reported the launch of a fifth wave of Iranian missile strikes against locations across the occupied territories.

According the regime’s media, the Iranian missiles targeted positions in Tiberias, occupied Golan and Lower Galilee.

Sirens were activated in these areas and loud explosions were heard.

Israeli media also reported that strict censorship has prevented the release of footage showing missile strikes in these locations.

Israel’s Kan 11 reported multiple explosions in the northern occupied territories, with shrapnel hitting nearby settlements.

Israeli military confirmed fresh Iranian missile strikes on occupied territories, ordering civilians to shelters until further notice.

The Israeli Home Front Command has reported warning sirens sounding in Holy Quds, Tel Aviv, West Bank settlements, and hundreds of other areas.

Israeli media have also confirmed that several missiles struck Tel Aviv and northern occupied Palestine, with powerful explosions heard in residential areas of central occupied Palestine.

