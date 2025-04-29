Persian Gulf security must be ensured by regional countries: IRGC Navy commander

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has reiterated Iran’s commitment to promoting peace in the region, saying the security of the Persian Gulf must be ensured by regional states.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday commemorating Persian Gulf Day (which falls on April 30, the 10th of Ordibehesht), Rear Admiral Tangsiri described the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf region as a security threat and called for regional cooperation without extra-regional powers’ interference.

He pointed out that enemies seek to create insecurity and sell weapons, but Iran has always been, and will remain, the guardian of security in the Persian Gulf.

“Achieving these sinister goals requires fomenting hostility in the region,” he said. “There's no doubt that those who travel thousands of miles to this region do not seek the security of this region.”

Rear Admiral Tangsiri pointed to the economic significance of the Persian Gulf, saying that “62% of the region’s oil and 40% of its gas are exported through this waterway.”

“Today, we have firmly secured the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 80 ships passing through this international waterway daily,” the commander said.

