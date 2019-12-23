Azeri Official says Baku not to join any sanctions against its neighbors

According to Haqqin.az, Semed Semedov said that the Republic of Azerbaijan has pursued a peaceful policy at the international and regional level, adding that Azerbaijan republic advocates friendly and beneficial relations with its neighbors, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We have repeatedly discussed the policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the region with our western partners and Baku will not join any sanctions mechanism against its neighbors," he added.

He made clear that the US action to impose economic sanctions on other nations contravenes the International Law, the Azeri Parliament official added: "The US sanctions and decisions against the Iranian people are illogical.

"The Baku government is pursuing a cautious and consistent policy and will, therefore, continue to strengthen good neighborly relations with the regional states," Semedov added.

