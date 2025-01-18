Iran FM spox describes ‘resistance’ as human, legitimate right in Gaza Day message

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said that resistance and the struggle for self-determination and liberation from colonial occupation and apartheid are legitimate human rights according to international law.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Baghaei wrote, “On the ‘Day of Gaza, Symbol of Resistance’, we commemorate the innocent Palestinian children, women, and men who have fallen victim, during the past 16 months, to 'colonial erasure' project by the occupying regime; We pay homage to the heroic resistance of the people of Gaza against genocide & apartheid.”

He added, “Resistance and struggle for the right of self-determination & liberation from colonial occupation and apartheid are a human and legitimate right in accordance with int'l law”.

“Fighting impunity of the occupying regime, which is constantly perpetuating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, is a global responsibility under international law and international humanitarian law,” Baghaei further noted.

