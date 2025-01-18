Iran prosecutor general orders speedy probe into assassination of two Supreme Court judges

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Prosecutor General has ordered an immediate investigation into a deadly attack in downtown Tehran in which two Supreme Court judges of the country were assassinated.

In his order on Saturday, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Movahhedi Azad tasked Tehran prosecutor general with an immediate and accurate probing into the incident which happened earlier in the day.

He urged the need for identifying and arresting those behind this act of terrorism.

In a terrorist shooting on a busy square in Tehran on Saturday morning, Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, we assassinated. They were both known for dealing with cases associated with crimes against national security, spies, and terrorism.

In a statement, the Judiciary’s media office said that right after the terrorist act, an attempt was made to arrest the gunman, who then quickly committed suicide.

