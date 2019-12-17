Strengthening long-term cinema cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan needed

During the meeting, Tabash emphasized the drafting of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Farabi and Afghan Film as the main Afghan state-owned cinema institution and concluded that it is a prelude to strengthening long-term cinema cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

The Director of the Farabi Foundation further noted the deep cultural, religious and historical ties and the common Farsi language between the two countries as an important benchmark for the expansion of cultural exchanges, collaborative film production and the creation of a regional market with the presence of other countries such as Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, and Oman as serious plans of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in the international arena.

Tabesh noted the formation of the regional film market as the most important strategy of Iranian cinema in the new era and highlighted that Iranian and Afghan cinema relies on cultural commonalities with the language of cinema diplomacy in the form of short films, fiction, documentary, animation, web series and they can create new cinematic discourse.

Referring to the International Children and Youth Film Festival in Isfahan and the Teenage Film Olympiad, the Iranian official announced the readiness to transfer Iranian experiences in discovering Afghan and young Afghan talents to Afghan Film.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish